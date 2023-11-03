Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Timer switch may not prevent battery fires

I refer to the letter “Timer switches useful to prevent overcharging of batteries” (Nov 1).

Most cases of fire caused by the battery pack of power-assisted bicycles are due to the pack’s poor quality, the manufacturer’s lack of international certification, and unauthorised modifications of the electrical circuitry to enhance the power of the battery pack.

Thus, overheating and fire may still occur during the charging period even after the timer switch has been set.

John Tay Swee Soon

Unemployed and retirees need help too

I applaud the recommendation to give employees a one-off sum to counter the rising cost of living (Give staff one-off sum amid rising living costs, at least 5.5% pay bump for lower-wage workers: NWC, Oct 31).

Two groups are hit even harder by the rising cost of living: the unemployed and retirees – because their incomes are likely to be zero or stagnant.

Who is going to help these two vulnerable groups?

Tommy Wong Sai Wai (Dr)

Book motorists who do not give way

It is common here to see motorists speeding up to close the gap as soon as they see a vehicle signalling to move into their lane.

Some motorists do not signal, which is an offence, and simply change lanes, sometimes abruptly, once they see an opening.

The authorities should make it an offence if motorists do not give way to vehicles that have signalled their intention for at least five seconds. This can be enforced by reviewing dashcam footage submitted by other motorists.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor