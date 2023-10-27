Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Reward all households who use less energy

I refer to the report “Residents to be rewarded for cutting energy use at peak periods” (Oct 25).

There are many households that already use energy responsibly, but may not be involved in this pilot scheme as they do not have smart meters in their homes.

A review of their energy consumption pattern from their monthly utilities bill will indicate whether households meet the reward threshold.

Giving rebates to households that consistently use energy responsibly will encourage residents to conserve energy at all times and not just during the peak periods.

Foo Kwang Sai

A deserving award for former president

Madam Halimah Yacob fully deserves the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), Singapore’s highest civilian award (Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Singapore’s highest civilian honour, Oct 25).

She came from a humble background and overcame obstacles, showing her resilience. The nation’s first female president lobbied not only for gender equality but also supported older workers and those differently abled. She promoted interfaith relationships and promoted multicultural interactions. She did not forget caregivers and healthcare workers.

Truly, Madam Halimah is an asset to Singapore.

N. Nageswaran

Retailers charging more for plastic bags

Some retailers have started charging for plastic bags, taking advantage of the recent mandatory 5-cent charge on plastic bags at supermarkets. These retailers charge 10 to 50 cents a plastic bag.

Why are these retailers wasting resources to print fancy bags with their company logo and passing the costs to consumers? It seems more like a business decision under the guise of saving the environment.

If these retailers were genuine about saving the environment, they should channel the proceeds from charging customers for the bags to environmental causes.

Goh Ee Ca