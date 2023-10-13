Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Cheque usage important to older business owners

My bank informed me recently that it will charge a processing fee of 75 cents per cheque from Nov 1 and that it will stop providing corporate cheque services in 2025.

This is no small matter for older owners of small and medium-sized enterprises as they manage their cash flow mainly through the use of cheques.

Please give them a choice on this as many of them may not be competent in areas such as English, computers and mobile phones and are concerned about options for them in this age of technology and digitalisation.

Tay Boon Suat

Give free access to digital statements

Many businesses have digitalised to transact with end-users. However, there are still teething problems.

As we are highly documented in the way we work and do reference or verification works, these businesses should not be charging for copies of past digital statements or bills and documents.

I hope a code of practice can be set for all businesses to make statements available for a minimum of 12 months for both personal and business users.

Vincent Kang

Relook ‘no pet’ policy on public transport

There have been calls for pets to be allowed on public transport. This is a good time to relook this policy, especially with the rising cost of living in Singapore.

Most pet owners who do not really need a car may be forced to buy one for convenience, or continue to rely on pet taxi services.

Why not allow small pets (those under 8kg) in carriers in the last cabin of the MRT, if not on buses. An inclusive society includes not only humans but companion animals as well.

Rina Tan Gek Hwa