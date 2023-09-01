Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Not told about video consultation payment

I had some medical consultations recently at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). The last session was via video on Aug 2. I left word to have all my bills covered by MediSave.

When I received a bill of $11.64 for the video consultation, I went to SGH to ask that it be deducted from my MediSave. I was later told MediSave could not be used for it.

I was not told this when I was informed through SMS to have a video consultation and when I was at SGH, or I would have declined the video consultation.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Put back tables at Our Tampines Hub

In the basement of Our Tampines Hub, there are tables for public seating.

There were initially more tables, originally placed within 1m of each other.

During the pandemic lockdown in 2020, alternate tables were removed for safe distancing. Now that safe distancing is not enforced, can the tables be put back in their original positions? This will create more seating in the basement.

Ang Kok Chye

Let pre-school staff use mobile phones

I am thankful to the staff who recorded the videos of children being allegedly abused in Kinderland and put them online.

Now Kinderland is barring staff from carrying personal devices during teaching hours, meaning they can’t record any videos of anything they may see happening in the centre. This doesn’t make sense, as suspected cases should not be covered up.

Quek Gek Soo