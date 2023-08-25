Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Need to be well prepared to fight forest fires

Given that climate change can make the unlikely plausible, wildfires can break out in our nature reserves, such as the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve or the north-west forested corridor (Wildfires set to intensify and worsen climate change, Aug 17).

It is good that the authorities have a system that can detect forest fires quickly. I hope our firefighters are well prepared in terms of plans, equipment and training. Are there, for example, already airborne fire-fighting capabilities? There is also a need to step up public education on fire safety in forested areas and review penalties for fire violations in such areas.

Cheng Shoong Tat

Equip maids with self-care skills to prevent burnout

It is heartening to know that polyclinic-based training is being planned to teach domestic workers to take care of the elderly at home (Nearly half of foreign domestic workers lack confidence or skill to meet seniors’ healthcare needs: Study, Aug 18).

I hope maids will also be taught to manage their own health, as caring for the elderly can be challenging. There should also be avenues for employers to learn how to support their helpers and alleviate their stress.

I hope that domestic helpers, with additional skills and support, can manage their work and own health while caring for the elderly.

Colin Ting Fook Mun

Supermarkets should go back to using paper bags

I agree that supermarkets should explore environmentally friendly options such as biodegradable bags, rather than levy a surcharge on plastic bags (Unpleasant consequences of supermarkets’ plastic bag charge, Aug 18). Paper bags were used for many decades before the arrival of cheaper, more durable but more polluting plastic bags.

Paper can be a renewable resource if obtained from properly managed forestry and processed with chemicals sparingly. It can also be disposed of with less environmental impact through composting, recycling, or incineration for power generation.

There is no reason why supermarkets cannot return to tried and tested paper packaging solutions, especially when the food service industry has already done so with considerable success.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi