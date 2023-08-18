Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Billed $109 over lancing of boil

Recently, I went to a neighbourhood clinic to have a boil on my finger lanced. After the five-minute procedure, which included a topical dressing being applied, I was billed $109.41. This included charges for antibiotics, an antiseptic solution and antiseptic cream.

While I had no issue with the cost of the procedure of about $63, I was shocked by the cost of the medication at almost $50. I also felt that antibiotics should not have been prescribed for this simple procedure.

The authorities should look into the high cost of medication in Singapore and the liberal dispensing of antibiotics.

Vernon Voon

Have contactless deduction at checkpoints

I forgot to remove my CashCard from the card reader when leaving Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint, and drove away after my passport was checked. I then tried calling the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority unsuccessfully while in Johor Bahru. My wife finally got in touch with the Singapore Police Force’s lost and found department.

I understand that many other motorists forget to remove their CashCards too, and suggest that the land checkpoints implement contactless deductions (like in some HDB carparks) from vehicles with in-vehicle units installed, and manual deduction for those without.

KD Sunil

Allow MediSave to be used for root canal treatment

Root canal treatment, and its follow-up procedure, can be considered one of the most expensive in dental care.

However, root canal treatment is still not covered under MediSave, as it is not considered a surgical procedure.

With an ageing population, there will be more people requiring root canal treatment, which should be covered under MediSave.

Khong Kian Hoon