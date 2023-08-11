Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Toilet at foodcourt in sorry state

On Monday morning, my husband and I were at the foodcourt next to Isetan supermarket in Shaw Centre. I was horrified to find the female toilet in a deplorable state, with no toilet paper in all the 13 cubicles and no soap at the sinks.

I spoke to the supervisor of the toilet about this, pointing out that Orchard Road was popular with tourists, but there was no response from her. The sorry state of such basic amenities is not only a turn-off to tourists, but also makes me wonder about the standard of hygiene of the food handlers.

Rose Wee

Get pronunciation of Tamil names right

I cringe each time I hear how non-Tamil speaking newsreaders, on our national news platforms, pronounce Tamil names. It could be the names of office holders, ministers and even presidential hopefuls. Is it too much to ask that producers of these programmes check with their counterparts at the Tamil stations? As residents in a multiracial country, we should be getting name pronunciations right by now... even as we celebrate Singapore’s 58th birthday. Perhaps correct name pronunciation should be something to highlight during Racial Harmony Day celebrations at schools.

Jairaj Ramanathan

Lights at roads with full-day bus lanes

I was almost caught on camera driving in a full-day bus lane near Jalan Sultan as I was about to turn left next to Masjid Malabar. It was around 8.45pm on a Friday and the area was dimly lit. The stretch of dotted lines that lets you get into the lane to turn left is also very short.

Besides looking into such problems, the Land Transport Authority should look into the necessity of having full-day bus lanes till 11pm in places like Victoria Street and Lavender Street.

Ganesh Radhakrishnan