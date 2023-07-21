Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Let public use CC drop-off points

At newer community centres or clubs (CCs), there are drop-off points which provide shelter but these are closed or off-limits to the public most of the time. The drop-off points are used mainly by special guests. The public does not usually get to use them. Should not community centres let members of the public use the drop-off points rather than reserve them for important people and guests of honour?

Ken Tan

Spare a thought for the children

In the last few days there have been many news articles, including social media posts, on the affairs of a number of notable Singaporeans. Amid all this, I would ask that both the writers and the public spare a thought for the families of the individuals, especially the children.

Instead of using the term “sex scandal”, which has a more nefarious connotation, why not use “extramarital affair”? This is one example of how we can spare a thought for the families.

Cyril Seah Chen Chuan

Have privately operated carparks accept FlashPay cards

With CashCards being phased out, we are forced to use FlashPay cards in our cars. I have noticed that while all HDB carparks accept FlashPay cards, not all privately operated carparks do so.

Given the increase in parking fees over the past years, is it too much to ask that private carpark operators update their machines to accept FlashPay cards?

Michael J. Coleman