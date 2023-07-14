Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Rein in runaway horses

I refer to the article, “Runaway horse goes for a gallop on the BKE” (July 9).

Netizens made light-hearted comments after it happened, but this incident warrants serious attention. Both the horse and the motorists on the expressway were in danger.

The horse could have panicked and run into the paths of oncoming vehicles, causing a pile-up. The chances of an accident would have been higher if it was at night.

The authorities should act before another incident like this happens.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Punishment for slasher too light

I refer to the report, “Repeat offender who slashed stranger in unprovoked attack back in jail” (July 12).

The offender slashed his victim multiple times, and was sentenced to 15 months’ jail. This is too light a punishment.

Until such recalcitrant offenders have had prolonged psychological rehabilitation and reconditioning, and their aggressive tendencies are assessed to be in permanent remission, they remain a menace to everyone when they are back in society.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)

Kids exposed to second-hand smoke

In the morning, when I walk my daughter to pre-school, we pass an apartment building where smokers congregate despite many “No Smoking” signs.

There are two pre-schools next to this building, and I notice many young children being exposed to the second-hand smoke.

Seeing so many people smoking regularly may set a bad example for our young. The pavement is also littered with ash and cigarette butts. Why are so many people ignoring the rules in a “No Smoking” zone?

Yasmeen Tyebally-Branagh