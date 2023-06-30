Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Heavy vehicles a hazard on expressways

Lately, I have seen more goods and heavy vehicles travelling in the fast lanes of the expressways. This poses a safety hazard to other road users. Under the road rules, drivers of large vehicles must keep to the road or vehicle speed limit (whichever is lower) and travel in the extreme left lane to allow faster vehicles to overtake on the right. I hope the relevant authorities will look into the conduct of such errant drivers.

Soh Guat Hiong

Give prominence to accountancy in schools

I read with interest the article on the shortage of young accountants (Task force set up to persuade more to take up accountancy, change ‘boring’ tag, June 27). Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong suggested that part of the issue may be that young people think the profession is “boring”. I am a business lecturer and I have seen the negative bias among my own students. I propose that Principle of Accounts (POA) be given more prominence in secondary schools and junior colleges. I hope it will be offered at JC level again.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

Consider discount on S&CC with yearly payment

The first increase in monthly service and conservancy charges (S&CC) for Housing Board residents, shops, offices, markets and food stalls starts on July 1 (PAP town councils to raise service and conservancy charges from July 1, June 1). Perhaps the town councils can consider allowing residents to pay for the whole year upfront, with a discount of say 2 per cent, similar to the discount HDB gives for Giro renewals of season parking.

When there is a rebate for a particular month, the difference can be credited back via digital funds transfer.

This will help prevent residents from falling into arrears with payments, removes administrative work and cost from sending reminders, and helps residents keep track of their annual spending without worry about penalties.

Roland Paul Ang