Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Hike CPF Special Account interest rate

I refer to the report “Special and MediSave Account interest rate to increase in Q3; other CPF accounts unchanged” (May 29). The Government should consider increasing the CPF Special Account (SA) interest rate.

The recent rise in the SA and MediSave Account (MA) rate from 4 per cent to 4.01 per cent is not enough to cover the price pressure from inflation.

The Retirement Account stays at 4 per cent till end-December.

The SA and MA rate is pegged to the average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities over a 12-month period. It could rise further if inflation goes up, so the Government should review the rate increase again.

Albert Tan Tiong Heng

Unnecessary road alterations?

I see many roads being altered or rebuilt, purportedly for safety reasons. These include turning existing two-lane roads into one lane; adding roundabouts; rebuilding kerbs from straight to winding, narrowing roads; building traffic islands; and building road dividers with greenery. Examples of these are Ang Mo Kio Street 43 and Lorong 5 Toa Payoh.

I wonder about the cost of rebuilding a relatively low-traffic street like Ang Mo Kio Street 43, which has many of the features. How many accidents resulting in injuries on average were there on that street each year? If the aim is to slow traffic and enhance safety for pedestrians, why not simply add two zebra crossings and road humps or strips? While I support enhancing road safety, should more cost-effective and simpler methods be used instead? Do the changes reduce risks or actually increase them?

Poh Choon Kiat

Impulse buying on the way to cashier

I refer to the commentary “No junk food near supermarket checkout counters: Why England has done it and what we can learn” (May 31).

I noticed this is happening at Popular bookstores, which have evolved to sell more than just books and stationery. A Popular outlet I frequent has a maze-like aisle leading to the cashier that is flanked by shelves full of snacks.

One could easily spend five minutes in this maze waiting for the cashier, which means more opportunities for customers to buy items on impulse.

Yee Kiat Tan