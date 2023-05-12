Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Carpark at nature reserve will add to pollution

My heart sank when I read that a green piece of land near the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve will be converted into a carpark (Interim carpark to be built near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve to address parking woes, May 9).

People who love nature should avoid driving to the area, reducing pollution. But even if they do, there are many existing carparks at malls near the nature reserve.

As a resident of the area, I hope this interim carpark will not become a permanent one.

Simon Foo

Use separate device for banking apps

There have been several reported cases of bank customers losing their savings due to malicious apps (Woman who scanned QR code with malware lost $20k to bubble tea survey scam while she was sleeping, May 7).

For added security, users could install their banking app on a brand new device with only factory-installed apps. They should use the device solely for Internet banking, and switch it off after use.

This measure ensures that the banking app is isolated from any other apps or files.

Ben Gibran

Polluting effects of sea burials

I recently took part in a Buddhist sea burial ritual. A ferry took our party halfway towards Pulau Ubin and stopped in the middle of the sea.

To my bewilderment, the monk instructed the family to toss into the sea the bones and ashes (wrapped in two large pieces of cloth), a bundle of lighted joss sticks and a wooden umbrella.

If more people are opting for sea burials with similar practices, our seas are going to be very polluted.

Theresa Lim Siew Leng