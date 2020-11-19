Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

Chance to rejuvenate Orchard Road

With the closure of Robinsons at The Heeren, many may wonder which tenant will occupy the large retail space next. We should not think just about retail occupancy and instead view this as an opportunity to rejuvenate Orchard Road and our retail scene by bringing in new retail concepts.

Exciting additions to the Asia-Pacific retail scene include Nike's House of Innovation in Shanghai and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo. The authorities can consider wooing international brands to try new concepts and push the boundaries.

Samantha Chan Wei Bing

Make squatting toilets senior-friendly

Public squatting toilets are not often used by seniors. The main reason is that once one squats down, it's hard to get up without proper support.

It will definitely be safer and helpful to seniors if proper grab bars are installed in all public squatting toilets.

Yeap Kin Han

Boost vaccination take-up among seniors

Vaccinations for some infectious diseases, including influenza and pneumococcal disease, are highly subsidised by the Government.

To encourage a stronger take-up rate and to reach out to more seniors, senior care and activity centres and nursing homes can explore working with clinics to provide these vaccinations to their seniors.

In this way, our vulnerable seniors can benefit and will be better protected.

Lim Lih Mei