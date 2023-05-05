Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

More washrooms needed within MRT gantry areas

MRT ridership has been growing, and travel times will get longer as more lines and interchanges are added. With more elderly commuters and children taking the trains, the authorities should look into adding more washrooms, including those for the disabled.

These should be within the gantry areas of stations. Most stations have washrooms that require commuters to tap out of fare gates, with some a distance away from the control station. Many washrooms also have only a few cubicles and are often not well maintained.

Lim Wan Keng

Offer more than monetary incentives to attract foreign nurses

Singapore could compete more effectively for scarce labour in healthcare by offering non-monetary incentives to foreign healthcare workers, in particular nurses (Act fast to draw and retain foreign nurses in Singapore, April 27).

I cannot think of a better incentive than to offer such workers a path to Singapore citizenship. The qualifying criteria should include a minimum number of years working in a Singapore public hospital.

Josephine Chong Siew Nyuk

More publicity needed on evacuating HDB residents during fires

There have been several incidents of fires breaking out in Housing Board flats. Whenever there is a fire, it is important to ensure residents, especially the elderly and those less mobile, living near the affected unit are evacuated to safety quickly.

Perhaps a campaign, handouts and advertisements on what residents should do when there is a fire, and how to help the elderly and those with mobility issues to evacuate safely, would be useful.

Colin Ting Fook Mun