Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Get diners to do more after returning trays

It was reported that 95 per cent of all respondents in the Public Cleanliness Satisfaction Survey 2022 returned their trays and crockery at coffeeshops or hawker centres in 2022 (Most Singaporeans return trays because it’s socially responsible, not because of fines: Survey, April 4).

Diners should go one step further by separating the used crockery, cutlery, food scraps and used tissues in allocated bins. The bins must be properly labelled and marked with different colours to facilitate proper sorting. This would help the cleaners focus on cleaning the tables and the surroundings.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong

Watch that students’ handwriting doesn’t worsen

With the shift towards using laptops in school, the quality of students’ handwriting may suffer. I have seen my handwriting getting worse as I use my laptop more.

The state of handwritten notes may be a good indicator of how things stand.

See Soo Eng

Make planned Toa Payoh hub more accessible

The planned Toa Payoh Integrated Development is good news for Toa Payoh residents like me (New sports centre, polyclinic, library and town park in Toa Payoh to be ready by 2030, Feb 26). However, it would be a shame if the facility is not utilised fully given the time and money spent in its development.

Residents pass by integrated developments like Our Tampines Hub and Heartbeat@Bedok every day to go to the MRT stations and malls. The location of the Toa Payoh development, however, is such that few will pass by other than residents from Kim Keat and Jalan Rajah.

I hope the authorities will look into building an underground walkway, so that residents can easily get from Toa Payoh MRT station to the new development.

Mohammad Reeza Abnass Khalil