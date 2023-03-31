Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Taxi woes at ferry terminal

I came back from a holiday in Bintan with my family on Monday, via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. It was chaos in the area marked with a “Taxi” sign. There were people with children and luggage in tow, trying in vain to get a taxi, but there was none in sight except for some cabs on call. Some drivers parked along the side road were offering rides at hefty prices.

We tried to call for a Grab car but were unsuccessful. We had no choice but to catch a packed bus with luggage in tow. I hope the authorities will look into this before the situation affects the country’s reputation.

Allan Tay Yong Meng

Use more Tetra Pak packaging

It was announced that a 10-cent deposit will be imposed for plastic bottles and canned drinks to encourage recycling (Shoppers to pay 10 cents more for bottled, canned drinks from April 2025, with refund after recycling, March 22).

It will require significant investment in refund systems as well as efforts to facilitate such recycling.

Will changing the packaging method to Tetra Pak be a better solution? Many countries and makers of many products, such as wines, are already adopting Tetra Pak packaging.

Andrew Tan Kok Chua