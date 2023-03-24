Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Schools still having mid-year “exams”

As part of the effort to shift the focus from academic grades and tests, in 2023, schools will remove mid-year examinations for all primary and secondary school students.

However, some schools have replaced this with mid-year assessments instead. Assessments are in effect mini exams and another form of testing. If schools are still obsessed with grades, there are indicators of competencies in students’ daily classroom work, spelling tests, informal assessments and homework assignments.

Roger Poh

Smart recycling boxes a good idea

I refer to the article “Smart recycling boxes that reward residents for sorting waste have cut contamination rate” (March 21), and think the move from the old blue recycling bins is timely. Residents put all kinds of recyclable waste into the blue bin which would have to be sorted according to the metal, glass, paper and plastic categories. Having separate boxes will mean more space for each category. The blue bins kick-started Singapore’s recycling habits; the smart boxes will make recycling easier.

Gary Teo Teck Chye

U.S. bank’s failure cannot be excused

I run a consulting firm for the start-up ecosystem here and I was saddened to see how Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) poor risk management has jeopardised the fate of start-ups, their employees, and venture capital firms. While some are defending SVB, citing its support for start-ups over the years, a bank’s primary responsibility is to manage risk effectively and be a responsible custodian of deposits. The banking system is interconnected, and one bank’s sloppiness can trigger a contagion, causing much harm.

Syed Sadaf Sultan