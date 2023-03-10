Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Try new ideas to tackle littering

Every time someone brings up the littering problem, the National Environment Agency would respond predictably: a multipronged approach is used, including allocating significant resources to enforcement action, working with various parties and engaging the community (Multi-pronged approach to keep S’pore litter-free, March 3). Are NEA’s efforts getting the results we want? If these methods and efforts are not producing the desired outcome, perhaps NEA should re-evaluate its effectiveness or try new ideas.

Francis Yeoh

Managing waste without disposable bags a challenge for households

With the rising cost of living, the move by supermarkets to impose a disposable bag charge effectively imposes a further financial burden on households (Most supermarkets to charge 5 cents for each plastic bag from July 3, March 3). Singaporeans reuse disposable bags to bag their waste. This helps to avoid spillage, odour, pest infestation and other public health nuisance. The authorities should offer alternatives for managing food waste and other rubbish.

Goh Kian Huat

Step up enforcement action against smoking on rainy days

The recent spell of wet weather has seen smokers taking smoking breaks under shelter at bus stops and covered walkways, which are both against the law.

The fact that smokers take their puffs so freely at prohibited places when it rains suggests that enforcement action is seldom carried out during such times.

Our law, which is meant to protect people against harmful second-hand smoke, should not provide any exceptions.

Liu I-Chun