Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

BAD TIMING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHT-UP

Using the eve of Deepavali to kick off the Christmas light-up in Orchard Road is unreasonable (Get set for a quieter Christmas light-up in Orchard this year, Oct 6). Taking commercial advantage of a holiday eve is certainly good, except where doing so can be insensitive to racial or religious groups. In this instance, the light-up trivialises a major religious public holiday and makes the event somewhat exclusive to those who do not celebrate Deepavali.

I write in the hope that this does not become a convenient yearly fixture.

Manivannan Chellappa

TEST EVERYONE FOR COVID-19

I read with great admiration how Qingdao city completed its Covid-19 testing for nine million residents within five days after the detection of new cases last week.

Given Singapore's advanced medical capabilities, shouldn't the multi-ministry task force make the Covid-19 test compulsory for everyone?

By testing everyone, the task force would have a chance to eliminate any potential underlying asymptomatic cases and isolate the infected patients (and their close contacts) before any potential second wave or third wave.

Tan Joon Mian

AGAINST SPIRIT OF VOLUNTEERING

I have heard volunteers in residents' or neighbourhood committees explicitly say that the reason they do it is to get priority placement in a prestigious primary school for their children. They often quit once their children get into the desired primary school.

The authorities should remove this privilege of priority entry to primary school for volunteers. This contradicts the meritocracy principle strongly advocated by the Government and perpetuates inequality in society.

Also, we want genuine volunteers, those who really want to contribute to our society. Doing it for incentives is not volunteerism.

Ng Sung Nang

DON'T MAIL GROCERY VOUCHERS

Mailing the Budget 2020 grocery vouchers exposes them to the risk of theft and getting lost in the mail.

The grocery vouchers that are being given out are as good as cash. The better way is to go through the community centres (CCs) or residents' committees (RCs) as per the free mask distribution exercise.

As the beneficiaries are one- or two-room flat dwellers and are hence localised, the RC leaders could easily identify the blocks and personally pass the vouchers if they are not collected at the CCs or RCs.

Foo Sing Kheng