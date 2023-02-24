Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Review horsepower cap for Cat A cars

It is perhaps time to review the 130bhp horsepower cap for petrol-powered Category A cars.

The horsepower cap was introduced in 2014. Advancement in technology has made it possible to produce more horsepower from a small-capacity engine.

We would not want car dealers to be introducing old engines into Singapore just to meet the horsepower rating, when such engines could be more pollutive.

Fong Sau Yee

Extend validity of ez-link cards

Nets FlashPay cards are valid for seven years while ez-link cards are valid for five years.

EZ-Link too should extend its cards’ validity to at least seven years, to reduce wastage, help save the environment and support Singapore’s move towards zero waste.

Goh Ee Ca

Allow COEs to be transferred to replacement EVs

With the improving electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Singapore, car owners should be encouraged to replace their petrol-powered vehicles with cleaner electric ones sooner (One in three HDB carparks to have EV charging points by end-2023, Feb 22).

I urge the authorities to consider an early turnover scheme for more polluting vehicles and allow owners to transfer the remaining portion of their certificates of entitlement to their new electric vehicle replacements.

This maintains a steady vehicle population while replacing it with much cleaner alternatives faster, and ensures all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040.

Roy Ong Ban Guan