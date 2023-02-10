Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Display date and time on MRTtrain panels

I have noticed that there is no date or time information displayed with the messages flashed on display panels in MRT trains.

Could the authorities consider including these details? If there are train breakdowns or massive delays, commuters can take a video or photo of the panels in the train cars, with the date and time stamp, to serve as proof the reason for being late for work or examinations.

Alex Leow Yan Sin

Have zebra crossings at HDB open carparks

There are many covered linkway crossings in HDB open carparks that should be designated as zebra crossings for the safety of pedestrians.

There is just a “Beware of traffic” sign placed at every crossing. Pedestrians have to ensure that drivers stop before they cross the linkways. This can be dangerous, as drivers might not stop to let pedestrians cross, which is something I have seen on many occasions.

HDB should consider having zebra crossings at these places to avoid accidents.

Soo Weng Keong

Too costly to take action against vaping?

I agree with the writer that vaping is a growing issue in Singapore among young people (Vaping among youth needs more attention in S’pore’s anti-smoking drive, Feb 9).

Some of the young think that e-cigarettes are less dangerous than traditional cigarettes. They also think it is banned because the Government has not been able to formulate a way to impose taxes on importation and consumption.

Enforcement action against vaping seems lax. Is it because the costs of effective policing outweigh the fines collected?

Oh Choon Yean