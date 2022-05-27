Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

Rubbish spoils daily walks

I agree with the comments by Forum writer Liu I-Chun on trash (Residents can do their part to pick up trash near their home, May 24).

I have also taken many photos of all the rubbish in my area of Raffles Park and am shocked as it's everywhere. The rubbish is too much to pick up but the idea of a trash grabber is a great one.

If only people would take their trash home or use one of the many bins available, our daily walks would be much more pleasant for sure.

Christine Lim

Burden of high drug costs

I agree with Mr Chan Chong Leong's feedback that non-standard drug costs in Singapore are too high (Non-standard drugs should not cost so much, May 23).

The Government should review all non-standard drugs sold in Singapore. High drug costs are a financial burden for patients, especially retirees.

Take, for example, the medication Enbrel, used for treating autoimmune disease. One box of four injections costs close to $1,000 and the price has gone up over time.

Vincent Yap

Lower hospital parking rates

The parking rates at public hospitals here are much higher than those at HDB carparks. This affects those who visit their sick family members, especially those who stay longer to visit very sick patients.

Can the authorities look into this as I think hospitals should show some compassion for people visiting patients.

Peter Swee Bee Seng