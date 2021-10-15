Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

MORE POLICE CAMS NEEDED ALONG PARK CONNECTORS

It is heartening to note that more police cameras have been installed in public places.

However, I notice a lack of such cameras in park connectors throughout the island.

It is important to have such cameras as they could deter rule-breakers, such as cyclists and pedestrians not keeping to their designated paths and causing collisions.

Cameras would be useful in determining who was at fault.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

HAVE GOVERNMENT WEBSITE INFO IN OTHER OFFICIAL LANGUAGES

Government websites containing pertinent information for the public are only in English.

During this pandemic period, the Government has rolled out schemes to support businesses and individuals. There have been news articles about some non-English-speaking hawkers having to depend on others to fill up forms to qualify for certain schemes.

It is imperative for all information on government agencies' websites to be translated into the other official languages.

Rachel Tan Wee Cho

ALLOW PARENTS WHO TEST NEGATIVE TO ENTER PRE-SCHOOLS

Under current regulations, no visitors are allowed to enter pre-schools, including parents of newly enrolled children. Given the new initiatives announced - such as allowing close contacts of Covid-19 cases to attend pre-school after a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result - pre-schools should likewise permit visitors if they can produce a negative ART result.

It is important for parents to be by the side of their children on their first day of school, especially if this can easily be done in a safe manner through ARTs.

Joel Gwynne