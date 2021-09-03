Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

DANGER FROM HEAVY EQUIPMENT DURING FLOODS

With Singapore experiencing more floods recently, I wonder if there are sufficient measures to prevent tall machinery such as pile drivers or cranes from floating in flood waters, and consequently toppling?

Are operators required to retract the booms and have them in their horizontal resting positions at the end of each workday and during heavy rain? These heavy machinery can pose serious danger to human lives and damage surrounding structures if they topple.

Darren Ong Soon Siong

QUAD SHOULD INVITE CHINA TO JOIN IT

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad), a strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, is now concerned with boosting the production capacity of vaccines, supply chains and climate change (Conflict with China not inevitable: US officials, Aug 25).

China is one of the largest vaccine donors and is at the top of the global supply chain. The importance of China's cooperation in fighting climate change is widely acknowledged. It therefore makes sense for the Quad to invite China to join it.

Chang Wen Lam (Dr)

DO AWAY WITH PAPER PROPERTY TITLE CERTS

It is time to phase out the physical Certificate of Title. Times have changed and it is high time for the certificate, like that for motor vehicle registration, to be in a digital format.

Property owners must be able to access it via Singpass. Lawyers should have universal access to title certificates to ascertain the owner of the property. There should be no need to apply and pay for a fresh title certificate if the original is lost or misplaced.

R. Krishnamoorthy