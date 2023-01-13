Forum: Excerpts

Use Bishan site for ‘vertical kampung’

It was reported that the Government found it challenging to find good sites to build integrated developments like “vertical kampungs”, such as the one in Yew Tee (Construction set to start in Yew Tee on S’pore’s second ‘vertical kampung’, Jan 8).

A plot of land in Upper Thomson Road near Thomson Community Club could be used for a similar project. The site, previously used as a football field, is conveniently located near Marymount MRT station, Shunfu Mart and Shunfu Gardens HDB estate.

Benjamin Sim Buke Huang

Let retirees draw CPF interest monthly

The interest on Central Provident Fund accounts is computed monthly, but credited only annually.

To help people cope with the rising cost of living, perhaps CPF interest could be credited to accounts monthly, and retirees be allowed to withdraw this interest as long as they have set aside the Basic Retirement Sum.

Ranjit Singh

Why does app need race, marital info?

People registering for the Healthy365 app are asked for details such as their race, address and marital status.

Why would the app require details such as a person’s race and marital status?

Surely it would be better to restrict the data that organisations collect from users so as to reduce the amount of user data exposed in the event of a hack.

Johann Senaratna