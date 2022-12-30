Forum: Excerpts

Exercise flexibility at checkpoint

On Tuesday, when I drove back to Singapore via the Causeway at around 10.15pm, it took me about 50 minutes to be processed. It is to be expected that traffic will be heavy during the busy holiday season.

Zone 1, which I was in, had four counters open, while the adjacent Zone 2 had eight and processing was comparatively faster.

If the moveable dividers between Zones 1 and 2 were adjusted, both zones could have shared the 12 counters and evened out the time taken at both.

Kevin Ho

Let MediSave be used for dental care

Currently, dental surgery is payable using our MediSave accounts, but unfortunately, routine dental care and dental aesthetics are excluded.

While not being interventions for life-threatening conditions, these procedures can lead to a greatly improved quality of life, self-esteem and self-confidence.

A small amount will go a long way to allay the immediate out-of-pocket stress if we can pay for these procedures from our MediSave accounts.

James Ong Shan Yee

List things we are grateful for

I agree with Gallup chief executive Jon Clifton’s description of Singapore as “The Emotionless Society” (Been happy this year? Can we be happier next year?; Dec 27).

Emotional inhibition is common for many of us. We answer “I’m good” to the question “How are you?”, even if we are sad or angry.

If we feel gratitude for everyday moments – both bad and good – contentment can seep in. A practical way is to list three things we are grateful for each day. How different we would be as a society if we did that!

Alexis Lion