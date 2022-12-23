Forum: Excerpts

Long wait for car inspection

I recently took my car to the Vicom centre in Kaki Bukit for its annual inspection. To avoid what the company describes as its peak period between 10am and 3pm, I arrived at 8.15am, but there was already a long line of cars and trucks. My inspection was finally done at 9.30am.

Vehicle inspections, meant to help curb emissions, themselves contribute to emissions as idling vehicles wait in line. Perhaps it is time to implement a booking system for inspections to cut the long waiting times.

Wong Hong Meng

Smokers flouting rule at coffee shop

Smoking has been banned at coffee shops, except in designated areas, but one can easily find people flouting the rule. Just look at the cigarette butts littered on the floor.

Despite having made reports to the National Environment Agency, I still see smokers at the no-smoking zone or at the sheltered walkway near the coffee shop close to my home. Current enforcement is not deterring them from lighting up.

I urge the authorities to look into snuffing out this persistent problem.

Tan Eng Kim

Scans treated differently by insurers

Both endoscopies and CT scans have become mainstream diagnostic tools for doctors to detect abnormal conditions in the body.

A patient can claim from his insurer the cost of an endoscopy. A CT scan, like an endoscopy, is done only at the request of the doctor, not the patient. Yet, a patient cannot claim the cost of a CT scan if it does not lead to surgery within the specified period stated in the policy.

Why is this so?

Khong Kian Hoon