Forum: Excerpts

TAKE MORE CARE OF RESIDENTS’ NEEDS

It is common to see many commercial buildings, community centres and light factories beside Housing Board blocks.

Those who live near these buildings have to put up with the dust and noise generated, and also fumes from exhaust outlets pointing towards the residential blocks.

More stringent criteria should be considered in urban planning, which will go a long way towards ensuring fewer complaints and better mental and physical health for residents in the precinct.

Morgan Yuen

WHAT DO LPA CERTIFICATE ISSUERS DO?

I refer to the two letters on the lasting power of attorney (Fees charged by LPA certificate issuers are fair for the services provided, and Affordable LPA certificate issuers available, Dec 14).

I think the main question people have is: What does the certificate issuer do? What are the responsibilities that restrict the role to only lawyers, accredited medical practitioners and psychiatrists?

Almost anyone can be a witness to a will; what makes issuing an LPA more complex?

Heng Zhao Weng

CONSIDER OFFSHORE RESERVOIR TANKS

I read the national water agency PUB’s proposal for new water reservoir tanks with interest (PUB plans service reservoir to meet water demand in north-west Singapore, Dec 12).

Have the authorities considered constructing plastic reservoir tanks and locating them offshore instead?

These underwater tanks, securely anchored in our coastal areas, could be connected to existing terrestrial water lines by pipes, with proper safety measures in place.

James Ong Shan Yee