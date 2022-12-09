Forum: Excerpts

Interactive MRT station panels

While the signage at MRT stations has been greatly improved, I think more can be done.

Why not design interactive information panels which can indicate the complete flow from a person’s starting point to his destination, including the connections? They could suggest the fastest route to commuters by having those stations light up.

Another interactive panel could show how to exit the station to get to different places.

These interactive aids would lead to fewer people needing to ask MRT staff for help.

Christony Lau

Install smoke detectors in HDB lifts

I often enter the lift in my Housing Board block and find the interior reeking of cigarette smoke from an inconsiderate user.

Just as urine detectors installed inside HDB lifts would jam the lifts when urine was detected, perhaps HDB should consider installing cigarette smoke detectors. They could be placed on or near the lift ceiling, and function in a similar way to catch culprits.

Teo Kok Seah

Maintenance lacking on bridge

There has been a trail of cement right under the Rochor Road exit sign on the Benjamin Sheares Bridge since September.

Weeds have also grown, some up to waist-high, along the same stretch.

As Benjamin Sheares Bridge is one of the main thoroughfares in Singapore, should we not clean this stretch more regularly?

Bernard Teo Lian Hong