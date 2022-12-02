Forum: Excerpts

Space out art fairs

I congratulate Affordable Art Fair Singapore for staging a successful 15th edition. Crowds thronged the fair over the three days.

Art fair Art SG will take place in January. I hope art fairs can be spaced out quarterly so that local and overseas visitors can enjoy them over the year.

It is important for Singapore to be the art hub for the Asean region once again, as we recover quickly into a post-pandemic age and the city regains its buzz.

Hua Tye Swee

Radical steps needed to curb speeding

I urge cyclists at East Coast Park to heed the 25kmh speed limit strictly on weekends, when the park is more crowded and speeding is more dangerous (Patrol East Coast Park to catch speeding cyclists, Nov 30). But habits are not easy to change.

Some radical measures are needed to stop this persistent menace. Perhaps the authorities could put up posters encouraging members of the public to submit photos or videos of these speedsters.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Why target migrant workers who smoke?

I refer to Mr Lim Teck Koon’s letter, “Stop hiring migrant workers who smoke” (Nov 22). This seems an uncaring proposal aimed at migrant workers who are here to earn a living.

Even Singaporeans and professionals from abroad smoke, so why target migrant workers who are here to alleviate a manpower crunch? They do jobs which Singaporeans shun.

Many projects are completed with the help of these hard-working migrants. Let them do what they want in their own time, and work happily here.

Sivarajah Nathan