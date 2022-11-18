Forum: Excerpts

Paper receipts can be necessary

A Forum writer advocates doing away with paper receipts because they often go straight into the bin (Replace paper receipts with digital ones, Nov 15).

That may be the case for her. But paper receipts are necessary to claim medical expenses for those without smartphones, as well as to check against monthly credit card statements.

The easy solution is for those who do not want the receipts to tell the retailer that they do not need them.

Ang Chiew Leng

COE rebates for label holders

Those who have been granted parking labels under the Car Park Label Scheme and travel regularly have a real need for private transport. The cost of regularly using wheelchair-enabled private-hire vehicles is prohibitive.

With certificate of entitlement (COE) prices soaring out of reach for many, could rebates be given to label holders?

Ong Soon Kiat

Fixed deposit auto-renewed at low rate

My mother’s fixed deposit with a bank recently matured, and was auto-renewed for one year at a paltry interest rate of 0.1 per cent per annum. Given the current rising interest rate environment, this rate is shocking. Why are existing customers being penalised?

Furthermore, not all elderly folk are aware that they have been short-changed in this way. And what about those who are less mobile and are unable to make a trip to the bank to renew their fixed deposits at the current market rate?

Ang Wan Mei