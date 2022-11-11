Forum: Excerpts

Are the complaints from a few people?

I refer to the article, “Complaints of chickens in neighbourhoods on the rise“ (Nov 10). Do town councils and government agencies record the number of complaints based on the number of separate complaints that were lodged, or the number of different people complaining about the issue?

A single person who has issues with chickens or even dogs, cats, birds, otters or wild boars, can make several complaints in a week. This does not mean that the person represents the whole community in the area.

Lorna Khoo Lock Nah (Dr)

Income ceiling for EC too low

The unusually rapid rise in interest rates has worsened the burden on many home owners. More can be done for people looking to buy a home to live in.

The household income ceiling for buying a new executive condominium (EC) is $16,000. At two recently launched ECs, five-bedroom units were priced at $1.88 million or more. Wouldn’t the mortgage be too much to handle with an income of $16,000 or less?

HDB could consider raising the income ceiling for four- and five-bedroom units.

Catherine Lau

Unfamiliarity leaves some vulnerable

I empathise with Forum writer Santakumari Ratnam (Seniors need help in keeping up with tech advances, Nov 4).

Counters to help walk-in customers are disappearing, and knowing how to download and use apps is becoming necessary. People who struggle with smartphones may, however, unknowingly receive “help” from someone who then gets them to download malware that phishes their personal information. Will these vulnerable people be able to tell that these apps are harmful?

Grace Chua Siew Hwee