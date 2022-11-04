Forum: Excerpts

Concerns over crowded areas in S’pore

The Itaewon Halloween crowd crush brings to mind some areas of concern in Singapore.

When I was in the underground linkway between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City one Christmas Eve, it was packed with hundreds of people walking in both directions.

Another worrying place is the Bugis Street shopping zone, which is always crowded, especially on weekends.

During holiday periods, there should be more crowd control and clearer signs to manage shoppers in these crowded places.

Betty Ho Peck Woon

Lamp posts needed along Rail Corridor

I took my first cycling trip along the Rail Corridor one evening recently as the skies started to turn dark, entering near Telok Blangah and ending near Bukit Timah. I was shocked that my entire trip was made in darkness, with no lamp post along the way.

The path is shared by cyclists, joggers and walkers. There is a speed limit of 10kmh along the Rail Corridor, but an accident could easily happen. Even with a light on my bicycle, I did not see a crack in the path and had a nasty fall from my bike.

Low Lay Kim

Relook yearly MediSave deduction limit

The Government should consider reviewing the allowable MediSave deduction for medical investigations such as MRI and CT scans, colonoscopies and hospitalisation. For instance, only up to $600 can be claimed for MRI and CT scans per year.

I hope the authorities would consider revising the current limits.

Choy Gin Wha