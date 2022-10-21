Forum: Excerpts

A BULLY’S PARENTS MUST DO THEIR PART

I agree that all parties should be involved in solving the issue of bullying in school (Continue to raise awareness of bullying among students, staff and parents, Oct 19).

The root of the problem lies with parents. Children model their behaviour after adults. I have encountered a school bully whose parents were uncooperative. As a result, no amount of detention or talking to could change his behaviour.

What can be done when parents do not make any effort to discipline their child?

Vivien Goh Choon Lian

WHY WAS POLICY BACKDATED?

I refer to the article, “Woman in dispute with bank over $100k in losses for ending policy early” (Oct 18).

I was perplexed that DBS Bank was fully compliant with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) guidelines in the sale of the investment product, and that, as the policy was only for those up to age 65, “Madam Ong, who was 66 at the time, had to backdate her purchase to... before her 66th birthday”.

Can MAS clarify if it is acceptable for the policy to be backdated, and the rationale for it?

Cheong Wing Kiat

MAKE ONLINE NOTICE BOARDS A MUST

The Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act requires all management corporations to have a physical notice board to display notices and meeting minutes to maintain communication between them and owners or their tenants. A digital notice board is only an option under the present rules.

Owners who do not live in the estate cannot access the physical notice board and may be deprived of crucial information.

I suggest that the authorities make online notice boards mandatory.

Lee Chin Chee