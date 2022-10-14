Forum: Excerpts

Dry riser filled with trash

This dry riser compartment near a Toa Payoh flat is stuffed with bags of trash.

A close inspection of the door reveals a missing lock.

For the safety of the block's residents, it is important that swift action can be taken to extinguish any fire with the dry riser.

The authorities should ensure that the door is securely locked at all times to prevent tampering and vandalism, so that efforts to save lives and property would not be hampered in an emergency.

Chin Kee Thou

Travel insurance should cover Covid-19

Most countries have opened their borders to tourists, and people are travelling again.

Yet, insurance companies continue to exclude Covid-19 from their travel insurance policies or sell coverage as an add-on at a hefty premium.

It is time for insurance companies to remove the exclusion and stop profiting from the situation.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan

Ramps needed at some clinics

To cope with the rapidly ageing population, the Government has built many facilities to cater to wheelchair users, such as lifts at overhead bridges.

Can general practitioner and dental clinics do more to assist seniors going for consultation and treatment, such as by having short ramps for wheelchair access?

There are steps at some clinics that can be hard for a caregiver pushing a wheelchair to manoeuvre to get to the consultation room.

Tan Keong Boon