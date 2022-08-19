Forum: Excerpts

Let library users report misbehaviour

Regular announcements are made reminding library users to be considerate, but they seem to be falling on deaf ears.

I have heard a library user humming tunes while watching videos with an earpiece, an elderly woman chanting a prayer, and students chatting and laughing loudly. Roving service officers were not on site, so other library users had to suffer in silence.

I suggest a button be installed at strategic points in public libraries. Library users could press the button to alert management to put a stop to the noise or misbehaviour.

Christony Lau Pet Keong

Construction done, but path still closed

During the construction of water sports centre PAssion WaVe @ Bedok Reservoir, the jogging path was closed. What was supposed to take a short time was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The construction has been completed for some time, and events have been held at the centre. But the jogging path is still closed to the public, who continue to make detours during their exercise.

Leong Kok Seng

Reservoir area could be improved

The western part of Singapore lacks parks and park connectors compared with the east, south and north regions.

Notably, the gravel track around Pandan Reservoir is not very pleasant for walking and cycling. There are also very few trees for shade and rest areas.

I also hope Pandan Reservoir can be easier for those in the nearby residential areas to access.

Leong Horn Kee