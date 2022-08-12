Forum: Excerpts

Hawker centre cleanliness lacking

The move to get people to return their trays at hawker centres is a brilliant one but I have noticed a big problem now. Some cleaners are not doing their jobs to clean the tables.

Worse still, hawker centre floors are full of litter like tissue paper, food waste and plastic bags.

I hope the relevant authorities can get cleaning contractors to ensure that floors are swept and tables wiped with a soap-based solution.

This will ensure a clean dining environment, and do justice to Unesco's recognition of Singapore's hawker culture.

Roger Oh Cheng Wah

Don't compare cancer to a battle

Very often, we say that someone "lost his battle against cancer" when he dies from cancer.

When someone has cancer, there's no winning or losing. Saying that someone has lost the battle against cancer make it sound like it could have been won if the patient had tried harder. It is also insensitive to imply that the patients are "losers" in a "battle".

While the idea of battle is just a well-meaning metaphor to encourage the patient to be strong, It puts an emotional burden on patients to constantly be strong and try harder to "beat" their cancers.

Drop this metaphor, and stick to "died from cancer".

Hurng Yuhui

No need to rev engines

About half a year ago in Ang Mo Kio, I saw a flashy sports car leading a bridal car rev up its engines upon arriving at the bride's place.

On Tuesday, in Jurong where I live, I came across another case, and it made me wonder how pervasive the practice is.

There is no need for such ostentation. It is quite different from the usual practice of blasting one's horn. It is both noise and air pollution.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip