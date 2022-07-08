Forum: Excerpts

Install contactless buttons in HDB lifts

I applaud the Land Transport Authority for introducing contactless buttons at some road crossings (Crossing the road? Wave your hand for green man instead of pushing button, July 4). These are easier to use, cheaper to maintain and will also reduce the risk of diseases such as Covid-19 being transmitted.

I work at Changi Airport and frequent the Terminal 1 staff canteen. There are contactless buttons in the lift there. Perhaps the Housing Board could see if such contactless buttons could be installed in HDB lifts.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak

Consider foreign NUS campus

With its many awards, eminence, excellent quality of education and successful alumni, perhaps the National University of Singapore (NUS) should venture overseas and build a foreign campus.

This would allow the school to free up spaces for Singaporeans in the campus here, and allow more foreigners to be conferred qualifications from NUS.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen

Coffee shop food bigger draw than facilities

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said controlling coffee shop rents might reduce the incentive for owners to invest in the improvement of their facilities and services, and this might in turn affect customer patronage (HDB will review policies on cost of coffee shop food if needed, July 6).

I've observed that there are coffee shops that appear to be in need of renovation and yet are drawing in the crowds because the food is tasty and reasonably priced. That shows that ambience and comfort are of secondary concern.

Lee Kok Lin