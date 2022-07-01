Forum: Excerpts

Start bike race at cultural landmark

I am excited the inaugural Tour de France criterium race will be in Singapore on Oct 29 (Singapore to host first Tour de France criterium race in South-east Asia, June 29).

I suggest that the race begin at Tuas Lamp Post 1, which is a cultural landmark for cyclists here.

From there, it could go all the way to Changi Airport using the highway, which could be closed for the event. From the airport, the route could be directed to East Coast Park so people can cheer cyclists there. It could end in Orchard Road, and I am sure a huge crowd would be there to witness the climax.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Proud of minister's answers in interview

I read with great pride the BBC's interview with Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam (A single hanging of a drug trafficker is a tragedy; a million deaths from drug abuse is a statistic, June 30).

The clarity and confidence in the way our minister answered the tough questions speak of the quality of the people chosen to lead Singapore. We are a small state but our ministers representing us have displayed their ability to hold their own in the big world. They are very knowledgeable and united.

Let's appreciate their hard work and give them our fullest support as Singaporeans.

Quek Lay Choo

Helping women considering abortion here

The overturning of the United States Roe v Wade ruling highlighted the needs of women considering abortion.

Pregnant women face complex and multi-faceted considerations in making a time-sensitive decision. Empathetic counsel, practical resources and authentic emotional support go a long way in helping them make an informed decision.

Safe Place, which empowers unsupported pregnant women to make life-giving choices, has witnessed the impact of practical and timely support on women. Pregnant women need to know they are not alone.

Jennifer Heng

Director, Safe Place