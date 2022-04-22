Forum: Excerpts

Noise problems due to road humps

Recently two road humps were constructed in front of my block in Lorong Ah Soo to slow down traffic. There is a school nearby.

The main problem with the humps is that noise pollution has increased dramatically day and night, because of lorries and big vehicles, loaded or unloaded, not slowing down enough for the humps.

I appeal to the authorities to, where possible, weigh the benefits of having road humps with the disadvantages of potential noise problems.

Frederick Tan Huay Teong

Ambulance lights too bright

I was travelling behind a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance one evening. The many bright flashing lights of various colours at the back of the ambulance are a hazard to motorists behind it as they are blindingly bright, especially when the ambulance is moving.

Even from six to eight car lengths away, the flashing lights were too bright for me to see the brake and signal lights of the ambulance and the vehicles beside it. Can SCDF look into having fewer lights or making the lights less bright?

Teo Chiang Chai

Waiting months for ceiling repair

Water was leaking from the ceiling of my master bedroom toilet. I informed HDB on Jan 13 about the leak and was told only repainting was needed. The repainting was done on Jan 26 and water started dripping again on Jan 28. Many phone calls, complaints and even talks with my MP followed.

I was finally given a June 3 date for the repair. For now, dirty yellow water keeps dripping from the ceiling. Is it a norm for HDB to take half a year to do any repair?

Chiu Mung Hing