Forum: Excerpts

Reduce waste by selling smaller portions

Hawkers could cater to small eaters by serving a smaller portion of noodles or rice for $2.50 instead of the standard portion for $3.50 or $4. The same could apply for beverages.

In this way, there will be less food wastage and better sales turnover.

Tan Keong Boon

Risk of an electric vehicle breakdown

In the article, "Buying an EV? What you should know before you rev up" (April 12), Ms Carolyn Campbell said she "literally had 20 seconds to pull over before her Tesla failed in the middle of a highway".

Does this not mean simply that electric vehicle (EV) drivers must ensure their cars are in good working condition before they go on the road?

I cannot imagine the chaos and danger an EV driver would cause on an expressway if he had to make his way to the road shoulder on realising his car was not functioning properly because of battery failure.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Don't deny differences between genders

In pursuing gender equality, we should be mindful not to stray into gender denial.

There is a popular view that all non-anatomical differences between men and women are entirely a product of discrimination and oppression. This gender denial is unscientific and can cause harm. For instance, women are on average more than twice as likely as men to develop post-traumatic stress disorder. Should we pretend that this disparity does not exist, or make scientifically informed allowances for it?

Acknowledgement of innate gender differences can be beneficial to the welfare of both sexes.

Ben Gibran