Forum: Excerpts

Extend second booster shots to over-70s

It is good to hear that octogenarians can now get booster vaccinations against Covid-19 on a walk-in basis.

I hope the authorities will extend this privilege to the over-70s soon. Many of them received a booster more than six months ago, and are now raring to travel with the added protection of a second booster.

Jairam Amrith

New ez-link cards not user-frienly

The new account-based ez-link card is not proving to be user-friendly.

The card does not show the details of each transaction or the amount remaining on your card when you tap it to enter or exit the bus or train.

You now have to view the details of each transaction in the ez-link app or at a general ticketing machine.

I find the instant notification of the card balance more convenient.

William Shon Laird

Toilets needed along Rail Corridor

I walk along the Rail Corridor from Spooner Road to Queenstown daily. Unfortunately, there are no toilet facilities at all on this lovely long stretch of path used by many others, including cyclists.

Many times I have seen people going deep into the bushes on the sides of the path to ease themselves.

It would be good to have a toilet facility like the one on Mount Faber.

S. Valbir