Forum: Excerpts

USING RECYCLABLE CHUTE EFFECTIVELY

I live in a new Housing Board estate that is fitted with the smart pneumatic waste conveyance system. At the common rubbish area, there is a chute for general waste and one for recyclables.

However, I am at a loss as to how to correctly use the recyclable chute. Do I throw in each item individually, or should I put all the recyclables in a plastic bag first? How should I throw glass bottles? I have tried wrapping them in newspapers, yet I can hear them smashing as they hit the bottom of the chute.

Can the National Environment Agency let us know how to use the recyclable chute effectively?

Margaret Lee Kim Gek

PRUNE HERITAGE TREES REGULARLY

The fall of a heritage tree on the slope of Fort Canning Hill last Saturday is a wake-up call to the National Parks Board to balance heritage preservation and safety (Heritage tree falls at Fort Canning Hill, Jan 4).

Though preserving trees of heritage value is important, the park authorities should trim tree branches regularly so that the trees will not be too top-heavy. Those growing on slopes are particularly hazardous.

Heritage is valuable but so are lives.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

CLEANLINESS AT HAWKER CENTRES

TV screens should be installed at strategic locations in hawker centres to play messages of cleanliness that educate and encourage diners to return their trays and keep the tables clean for the next diner (No letting up on drive to cultivate cleanliness culture in hawker centres, Dec 31, 2020; and NEA reviewing approach to table cleanliness in hawker centres; schemes in place to sustain hawker trade, Jan 2).

In Japan, foodcourts place wet and dry wiping cloths on the tables and at the tray return stations, for diners to use to clean the table before and after eating. I hope our hawker centres can provide these too.

Tan Kok Tim