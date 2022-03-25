Forum Excerpts

Speeding e-bikes more of a menace

I sympathise with the woman who was injured by a disorientated wild boar in Yishun and hope she recovers fully soon.

But every day, I see electric bicycles, mostly ridden by food delivery people, zipping through the passageways and lift lobbies of HDB blocks.

These pose a greater danger to residents than the occasional wild boar that strays into housing estates. Yet there does not seem to be any concerted action by the authorities to catch and punish these riders.

Benjamin Tan

Raise awareness of online directory

The www.sgdi.gov.sg website offers a commendable quick and direct reference to all government agencies and statutory boards, with their full contact and website details.

Is there public awareness or more social media publicity of this website?

If possible, there should be an option for users to click on a Chinese version too.

Rachel Tan Wee Cho

Study why young adults turn to scamming

It is worrying that more young adults are involved in scamming (Young people lured by fast buck to be money mules, March 21).

While it is commendable that the authorities are educating people about scams, what is necessary perhaps is also a study to find out the reason for the increased numbers.

Is it due to the influence of social media, moral decadence or a get-rich-quick mentality?

The worst thing for young people is to have their future stained by a criminal record.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip