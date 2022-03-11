Forum: Excerpts

Increase value of retirees' payouts

I wonder if pensioners can have their Singapore Allowance raised, and if they can also receive other forms of support from the Government to offset inflation and the upcoming increase in goods and services tax (Any changes to Singapore Allowance?, March 4).

Non-pensionable retirees drawing a monthly payout from their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Retirement Account or CPF Life are also seeing their monthly payout diminish in value due to inflation. Can the Government also consider helping them out?

Chan Lai Chun

Give security officers a chance to sit

My friend works as a security officer at the National Museum of Singapore. While on duty, he has to either stand or walk the whole of his 12-hour shift, five days a week.

Outside of his 40-minute lunch break, he is not allowed to sit down, even for a few minutes.

I am not sure that this is an ideal working environment, especially for seniors.

Ang Kim Seng

Frustrating to change flight booking

I tried contacting Singapore Airlines (SIA) over many frustrating days to change a booking, as I could not make the change online. I tried the SIA hotline, and was put on hold for 1.5 hours. There was also no attempt to call me back.

In contrast, when I contacted national water agency PUB's call centre, I got through quite quickly and there was an officer at the other end who spoke to me and provided help.

Tony Soh Chiow Kwee