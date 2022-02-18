Forum: Excerpts

Add coloured markers to hawker centres

To help residents with dementia find their way around more independently, markers such as palm tree images have been painted on the pillars of some Housing Board blocks in Toa Payoh East, under a prominent block number (More help for dementia patients and their caregivers in Toa Payoh East, Feb 12). This is a brilliant idea.

I suggest similar identifiers for hawker centres, since many of them look alike from all sides. Painting different-coloured markers on the corner pillars would help people identify where they are.

Albert Chong Ming Liang

Why take photos of customers?

I have noticed that many delivery staff are taking photos of customers at their doors as proof of delivery.

Can delivery service providers explain how these photos are used, and whether they are deleted once they have served their purpose?

I view this practice as a violation of privacy.

Tony Tan Song Huat

Let seniors use SkillsFuture credits for test kits

I tested positive recently for Covid-19 and realised that the cost of antigen rapid test kits can add up, especially for retirees like me.

I suggest giving retired seniors above 60 the option of using their SkillsFuture credits to pay for antigen rapid test kits.

See Kwon Keong