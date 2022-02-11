Forum: Excerpts

Stop using disposable bags entirely

The Government is trying very hard to cut down on wastage of plastics bags and to reduce carbon emissions. So the idea of giving one free plastic bag per supermarket transaction (Give one bag free with each purchase, Feb 9) defeats the whole purpose of cutting down on the use of plastic bags.

Just go to the beach and take a look of the amount of plastic accumulated by the beach line. It's shocking. Singapore should do what Canada is doing - only reusable bags are sold in all supermarkets and retail outlets.

Tan Sze Ming

Why the need to make DBS/POSB choice?

It has been more than 20 years since the merger of DBS Bank and POSB.

But when I use any ATM or e-banking service, the option to choose between DBS and POSB is still available, when either option works for the account number.

Why is there still a need for this choice?

Lim Wah Fong

Lucky draw slips at supermarket

Sunday Times Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon advises people not to participate in lucky draws that require them to fill in their full name and mobile number as there is no telling where these slips will end up after the draw (Scammers want you to give away personal data, Feb 6).

This is what FairPrice requires from customers who enter its lucky draws. Why is this practice still going on?

Goh Khee Kuan