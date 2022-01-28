Forum: Excerpts

Does netting compromise safety?

Many food centres have put up plastic netting around their entire perimeter to control access during the pandemic, with entry and exit allowed only at a few points.

While I understand the need to control access for contact tracing, I wonder if any thought has been given to safety issues.

The centres were designed to be open so that in an emergency such as a fire, people can escape quickly. But is having controlled access also hampering emergency exits from these centres?

Chow Wai Sain

Display drained weight of abalone alone

It's Chinese New Year again. For many, it is time for abalone.

The typical can of abalone, regardless of brand, has the same 425g gross weight displayed. This tells customers very little.

The drained weight, which gives an idea of the amount of abalone in the can, ought to be displayed as well.

I feel it's time that this additional information is displayed as many customers are not well-informed about this.

Goh Eng Chai

Allow FlashPay function to be removed

I was issued a new ATM card, which comes with the Nets FlashPay function. I asked for this function to be deactivated on my card, as anyone who picks up my card could spend up to $100 a day just by tapping it on a reader, without needing my PIN. This was denied.

I then requested that the transaction limit be lowered, but was told it is a default amount that cannot be adjusted.

I hope banks can allow requests like these to make things safer for customers who lose their cards.

James Tan