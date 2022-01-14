Forum: Excerpts

ADD TOILETS TO PARK CONNECTORS

If I may add on to young Matteo Wee's suggestion (Drink vending machines needed at Park Connector Network, Jan 10), it would be great if the National Parks Board could also install simple toilet facilities along the Park Connector Network.

Seniors need more frequent toilet breaks than the young.

On a recent long walk from Buona Vista to West Coast, my friends and I desperately needed to ease ourselves midway, but could not find a toilet until we found one in an out-of-the-way coffee shop in Clementi.

Swee Yew Chye

MALL HAS NO MUSLIM STALL

I have been living in Bukit Panjang since 2004. Recently, I noticed that the only Muslim stall at the foodcourt in Fajar Shopping Centre has closed.

There used to be two stalls there.

I do hope a Muslim stall could open in the shopping centre to cater to Muslim residents in the area.

Rashid Osman

BRACELETS COULD HELP FORGETFUL SENIORS

I refer to the letter, "Seniors could learn how to slow onset of dementia" (Jan 12).

I suggest that all seniors facing the problem of forgetting their own address wear a bracelet with their name, home address and a telephone number on it so that they can be helped easily if need be.

A standard bracelet could also be provided at community centres for free.

Tan Gek Neo