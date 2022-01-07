Forum: Excerpts

Not easy to find vegetarian food

I was at Tan Tock Seng Hospital recently and went to the foodcourt for a meal. Being a vegetarian, I looked for the vegetarian stall and discovered that the stall had closed permanently.

My experience is that it is not easy to find vegetarian food, as many vegetarian stalls do not survive for long and not all foodcourts have vegetarian stalls.

Can the authorities do something to ensure easy access to vegetarian food, especially in places like hospitals, major shopping centres and hawker centres?

Benjamin Ng C.K.

Teach maids life-saving skills

Foreign domestic workers play a crucial role in looking after seniors.

Organisations could consider conducting short courses to teach them some life-saving skills like performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation or using automated external defibrillators. These skills would help them to save lives when the need arises.

These courses, preferably no longer than a few hours, should be kept affordable.

Lim Lih Mei

Bus driver lacked sleep

I visited Sentosa last week and had a harrowing experience on Bus C.

The driver was constantly slapping his face, neck, arms and legs and clapping to try and keep awake. When the bus stopped to drop off passengers and pick up new ones, he was slumped over the steering wheel.

Passengers' lives are at risk if bus drivers do not have enough sleep.

Tan Eng Lian